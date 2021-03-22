Asia-Pacific stocks mixed, Turkish Lira weakens sharply
- Japan -1.55%. Automakers fell across the board in Japan with Toyota (NYSE:TM) -2.6%, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -3.3%, Honda (NYSE:HMC) -2.9% amid fire at Renesas Electronic (OTCPK:RNECF) -4%. Fire at the chipmaker plant could aggravate an already existing semiconductor shortage problem.
- Renesas said it will take at least a month to restart production at a facility that was damaged by fire on Friday.
- China +0.90%. China’s one-year loan prime rate (LPR) and five-year LPR were left unchanged at 3.85% and 4.65%, respectively, on Monday.
- Hong Kong -0.16%.
- Australia +0.80%.
- On currency front, The dollar was trading 12% higher versus the lira at 8.0500, retracting from an early peak of 8.4850 amid speculation Turkish authorities would have to intervene. The slide came after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates.
- Last week, U.S. markets closed marginally lower, with Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing lower in the range of 0.5%-0.8%. U.S. futures have a mixed start for the week with Dow Jones -0.14%, S&P 500 +0.08% and Nasdaq +0.62%.