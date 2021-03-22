weeks. Overnight, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped 5 bps to 1.68%, prompting the Nasdaq to

advance 0.6%

, while the Dow and S&P 500 inched

down 0.3%

and

0.1%

, respectively. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is also scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. this morning, discussing central-bank innovation at an event hosted by the Bank for International Settlements.