Aytu Bioscience closes merger with Neos Therapeutics
Mar. 22, 2021 6:49 AM ETAytu Biopharma, Inc. (AYTU)AYTUBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) announces the closing of its $44.9M merger with Neos Therapeutics, with Neos merging with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aytu.
- The combined company has begun operating under the name Aytu BioPharma, and its shares will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "AYTU."
- The deal will help Aytu become a $100M revenue specialty pharmaceutical company with annualized cost synergies of $15M expected in 2022.
- Former Neos Therapeutics board members Beth Hecht and Jerry McLaughlin have joined the Aytu BioPharma Board of Directors.
- Aytu shares up more than 5% premarket.
- The combined company will be led by Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu, and will be headquartered in Englewood, Colo, the company had disclosed, in December last year.