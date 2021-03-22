Aytu Bioscience closes merger with Neos Therapeutics

  • Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) announces the closing of its $44.9M merger with Neos Therapeutics, with Neos merging with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aytu.
  • The combined company has begun operating under the name Aytu BioPharma, and its shares will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "AYTU."
  • The deal will help Aytu become a $100M revenue specialty pharmaceutical company with annualized cost synergies of $15M expected in 2022.
  • Former Neos Therapeutics board members Beth Hecht and Jerry McLaughlin have joined the Aytu BioPharma Board of Directors.
  • Aytu shares up more than 5% premarket.
  • The combined company will be led by Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu, and will be headquartered in Englewood, Colo, the company had disclosed, in December last year.
