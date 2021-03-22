Stewart Information buys A.S.K. Services

  • Stewart Information (NYSE:STC) expands title production capabilities with the acquisition of A.S.K. Services.
  • A.S.K. Services is a provider of search and support services to the title industry, currently operating in five states and 312 counties.
  • The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Tara Smith, Group President, Stewart Agency Services: “A.S.K Services brings innovative technology integrations and a team of experienced search and exam professionals. Their capabilities will rapidly position us to provide integrated search products and instantly fulfill more title orders in leading markets.”
  • Press Release
