Five Below downgraded at Evercore with 'good news' priced in, Dollar General upgraded
Mar. 22, 2021
- Evercore ISI downgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on what the firm sees as a balance risk-reward profile.
- Analyst Michael MontaniL "FIVE has enjoyed a recent run of outperformance, with the stock up ~70% from pre-COVID levels vs. the S&P up 25%. 4Q results, and the 1Q21 outlook show fundamental strength, yet with our estimates in line with the Street for this year’s earnings we believe much of the good news is reflected. We see greater price appreciation potential for DG, which has underperformed the market and is up just 15% from pre-COVID levels, trading at 17x our CY22 with a positive traffic inflection, initiative traction, and policy help from Washington on the way."
- Montani and team see the main near term risk for FIVE as its multiple contracts on challenging second-half compares, yet with negative comps to cycle through July, and initiatives gaining momentum, they see limited downside
- Five Below is scratched from Evercore's SMID Cap Best Ideas list.
- The firm sees a compelling risk/reward profile on Dollar General (NYSE:DG) at a 20% discount to the S&P on building initiative traction, Washington policy aid, and a positive inflection in traffic forthcoming.
- "DG does face headwinds in CY21 including challenging compares as COVID-fueled comps must cycle, transport costs inflate and wages rise. That said, we believe company guidance is adequately conservative and following mid single digit negative EPS revisions last week, meeting expectations should serve as a positive catalyst. DG is a solid executor and defensive growth compounder that gained customers and share since the pandemic while investing in multichannel, self distribution, and stores to win profitable share."
- Evercore's base case price target on DG goes to $220 from $205, which works out to a 20X 22 P/E.
- Shares of Dollar General are up 0.61% premarket to $188.92.
This was corrected on 03/22/2021 at 7:19 AM. DG upgraded and FIVE downgraded