Six Flags to open Chicago-area theme park

  • Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) announces that its Six Flags Great America theme park in Gurnee, Illinois will open on April 24.
  • In addition, the waterpark in Gurnee will open with a separate gate on May 29, at which time Hurricane Harbor Chicago will become the company’s 27th park.
  • The company says the parks will operate at reduced attendance levels, in accordance with state reopening guidelines for theme parks, utilizing a reservation system.
  • Source: Press Release
  • Shares of Six Flags are up 43% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.