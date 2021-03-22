Six Flags to open Chicago-area theme park
- Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) announces that its Six Flags Great America theme park in Gurnee, Illinois will open on April 24.
- In addition, the waterpark in Gurnee will open with a separate gate on May 29, at which time Hurricane Harbor Chicago will become the company’s 27th park.
- The company says the parks will operate at reduced attendance levels, in accordance with state reopening guidelines for theme parks, utilizing a reservation system.
- Source: Press Release
- Shares of Six Flags are up 43% YTD.