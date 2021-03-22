MACOM Technology launches $400M in senior notes offering; to paydown partial outstanding term loan
Mar. 22, 2021 7:14 AM ETMACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI)MTSIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) intends to offer $400M principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026; initial purchasers to be granted 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $60M principal amount of the notes.
- Net proceeds to be used for partial repayment of outstanding term loans.
- Separately, the company announced that it will be utilizing $100M of its available cash and equivalents and short-term investments to paydown a portion of its outstanding term loans.
- The term loans are secured and have an original maturity date of May 2024.