Veolia rejects latest Suez offer, won't sell 29.9% stake it already owns

Mar. 22, 2021 7:27 AM ETVeolia Environnement S.A. (VEOEY), SZEVFVEOEY, SZEVY, SZSAYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Veolia Environnement (OTCPK:VEOEY) rejected a proposal by Suez (OTCPK:SZEVF) to negotiate a takeover if the two companies agreed on the sale of several Suez assets including its water unit and recycling-and-recovery activities in France to the consortium of investment funds Ardian and Global Infrastructure Partners.
  • Suez says the consortium proposed to pay €20/share ($23.81) in cash, which amounts to an enterprise value of €15.8B.
  • Replying to Suez's proposal, Veolia said it is not interested in the dismantling of Suez, and it will not sell or exchange the 29.9% stake that it already owns in its smaller rival.
  • The two sides have been in a standoff for months as Suez has rebuffed Veolia's attempts to fully take over the company, citing its approach as "hostile."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.