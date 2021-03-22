Veolia rejects latest Suez offer, won't sell 29.9% stake it already owns
- Veolia Environnement (OTCPK:VEOEY) rejected a proposal by Suez (OTCPK:SZEVF) to negotiate a takeover if the two companies agreed on the sale of several Suez assets including its water unit and recycling-and-recovery activities in France to the consortium of investment funds Ardian and Global Infrastructure Partners.
- Suez says the consortium proposed to pay €20/share ($23.81) in cash, which amounts to an enterprise value of €15.8B.
- Replying to Suez's proposal, Veolia said it is not interested in the dismantling of Suez, and it will not sell or exchange the 29.9% stake that it already owns in its smaller rival.
- The two sides have been in a standoff for months as Suez has rebuffed Veolia's attempts to fully take over the company, citing its approach as "hostile."