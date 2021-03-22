Apollo Global's Leon Black unexpectedly steps down as chairman
Mar. 22, 2021 7:35 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)APOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) co-founder Leon Black steps down as chairman of the private equity firm as Marc Rowan, who co-founded Apollo with Black and Joshua Harris in 1990, formally takes over as CEO of the company, earlier than was expected.
- Lead Independent Director Jay Clayton, the former SEC chairman, becomes non-executive chairman.
- In January, when the company announced the results of its review of Black's and the company's ties with convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, Black said he'd retire by July 31.
- While Black is stepping down from his executive roles in the company, he said he expects to remain the company's largest shareholder.
- Meanwhile, Black said he expects Q1 earnings will beat the analyst consensus in "all relevant measures" and that fundraising for the quarter is "trending toward the high end of our $15B-$20B annual range."
- The company also names Richard Emerson, currently president of Pendral Capital, and Dr. Kerry Murphy Healey, who was president of Babson College from 2013 to 2019, to it board, effective immediately.
- Healey is also the inaugural president of the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream in Washington, DC, and served as the lieutenant governor of Massachusets from 2003 to 2007.
- In January, the board had named Pamela Joyner, founder of Avid Partners, and Siddhartha Mukherjee, a well-known physician and scientist, to the board and promised to add two more.
- As for Apollo's Q1 results, the average analyst estimate for revenue is $503.8M.
