Amazon-backed food delivery service Deliveroo prices up to $12B London IPO

Mar. 22, 2021 7:37 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Amazon-backed (NASDAQ:AMZN) delivery service Deliveroo has priced its London IPO at £3.90 to £4.60 per share, implying an estimated market cap of up to £8.8B ($12.2 B).
  • Deliveroo has opted for a dual-class shares structure, which is common with U.S. IPOs but currently forbidden on the premium segment of London's exchange. But a recent government review recommended allowing dual-class listings on the full exchange.
  • Pandemic-driven demand helped swing Deliveroo from the brink of failure to achieving operating profitability.
  • In 2019, Amazon reportedly invested $500M of a $575M funding round in Deliveroo, which attracted antitrust scrutiny due to Amazon shuttering its Amazon Restaurants business in Britain in 2018.
  • Last spring, regulators approved Amazon's investment, saying that Deliveroo couldn't meet its financial commitments at that time without Amazon's infusuion.
