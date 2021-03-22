Booking Holdings called a long-term play on the vaccine
Mar. 22, 2021 7:39 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bank of America upgrades Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) to a Buy rating from Hold on what it calls a longer-duration play on the vaccine rollout.
- BofA's bullish thesis on BKNG: "1) Despite AZ vaccine issues, top beneficiary of vast vaccine supply increase in Europe by 3Q in our sector, 2) Data suggesting that vaccines may show efficacy against new virus strains, 3) Booking's positive commentary on UK/Israel where vaccines distribution is more widespread, and our travel data showing growing interest in travel, 4) Increasing anticipation of a recovery in Expedia and Uber’s stocks (multiple expansion), and our view that Booking could show a similar benefit as ROW data points show an improving travel environment over the next 6-12 months, and 5) Still large underperformance for Booking vs Internet sector (and Expedia) since March 2020."
- The firm assigns a price objective of $2,950.00 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $2,434.46.