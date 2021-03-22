Digital Turbine to acquire mobile advertising monetization platform, Fyber for $600M
Mar. 22, 2021 Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) trades 3.1% higher premarket after entering into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire ~95% of the shares in Fyber N.V., a leading mobile advertising monetization platform empowering global app developers to optimize profitability through quality advertising, for $600M.
- Total consideration is paid as $150M in cash, $400M in newly issued shares of Digital Turbine and an earn-out payment of $50M based on Fyber achieving certain future target net revenues over the twelve-month period ending on Mar. 31, 2022.
- Fyber's extensive network has 180+ programmatic demand partners with a reach of 650M+ unique monthly active users across 180+ different countries globally.
- By combining Fyber's rapidly growing mediation, exchange and advertising solutions with Digital Turbine's core native application and content discovery experiences, the combined company should be ideally positioned to be a leading end-to-end solution for mobile brand acquisition and monetization.
- Transaction expected to close in Q2.