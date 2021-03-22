Digital Turbine to acquire mobile advertising monetization platform, Fyber for $600M

Mar. 22, 2021 8:18 AM ETDigital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)APPSBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor24 Comments
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) trades 3.1% higher premarket after entering into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire ~95% of the shares in Fyber N.V., a leading mobile advertising monetization platform empowering global app developers to optimize profitability through quality advertising, for $600M.
  • Total consideration is paid as $150M in cash, $400M in newly issued shares of Digital Turbine and an earn-out payment of $50M based on Fyber achieving certain future target net revenues over the twelve-month period ending on Mar. 31, 2022.
  • Fyber's extensive network has 180+ programmatic demand partners with a reach of 650M+ unique monthly active users across 180+ different countries globally.
  • By combining Fyber's rapidly growing mediation, exchange and advertising solutions with Digital Turbine's core native application and content discovery experiences, the combined company should be ideally positioned to be a leading end-to-end solution for mobile brand acquisition and monetization.
  • Transaction expected to close in Q2.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.