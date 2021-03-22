Edesa Biotech stock surges after expanding rights to anti-inflammatory technology
Mar. 22, 2021 8:24 AM ETEdesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA)EDSABy: SA News Team
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares up more than 16% premarket after the company announced that it has entered into a definitive license agreement to acquire additional global rights to a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory technology that forms the basis of the company's EB01 and EB02 drug candidates.
- The license agreement, through its subsidiary, will provide Edesa with development and commercialization rights to multiple patent families as well as know-how related to the underlying technology.
- Edesa previously licensed this drug technology from Hebrew University of Jerusalem for topical dermatology and certain gastrointestinal indications, and through this additional license agreement now holds exclusive global rights for all fields of use in humans and animals.
- EB01 is a monoclonal antibody therapy being developed as as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), while EB02 is a topical cream being developed for the treatment of haemorrhoids.