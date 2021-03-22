DraftKings called a top pick by Loop Capital on New York potential
Mar. 22, 2021 8:33 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)DKNGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor31 Comments
- Loop Capital Markets doubles down on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) as a top pick as it looks toward new sports betting markets and the gigantic opportunity in New York online gaming.
- "Based on New Jersey’s sports betting and iGaming GGR per capita last year, we estimate the online gaming opportunity in New York could be roughly $3bn... As a result, we are especially optimistic about the market opportunity potential in NY for our top pick, Buy-rated DKNG, which has already secured market access rights through its partnership with del Lago Resort & Casino."
- Shares of DraftKings are up 1.81% premarket to $71.98.
- Wall Street analyst scorecard on DraftKings: 16 Buy-equivalent ratings, 7 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 1 Sell-equivalent rating.