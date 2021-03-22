DraftKings called a top pick by Loop Capital on New York potential

Mar. 22, 2021 8:33 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)DKNGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor31 Comments
  • Loop Capital Markets doubles down on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) as a top pick as it looks toward new sports betting markets and the gigantic opportunity in New York online gaming.
  • "Based on New Jersey’s sports betting and iGaming GGR per capita last year, we estimate the online gaming opportunity in New York could be roughly $3bn... As a result, we are especially optimistic about the market opportunity potential in NY for our top pick, Buy-rated DKNG, which has already secured market access rights through its partnership with del Lago Resort & Casino."
  • Shares of DraftKings are up 1.81% premarket to $71.98.
  • Wall Street analyst scorecard on DraftKings: 16 Buy-equivalent ratings, 7 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 1 Sell-equivalent rating.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.