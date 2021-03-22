GrowGeneration acquires B2B integrated platform, Agron.io
Mar. 22, 2021 8:35 AM ETGrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)GRWGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor6 Comments
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) trades 3.3% higher premarket after acquiring Denver, Colorado-based Agron.io, wholesale agriculture platform that allows commercial growers to manage their purchasing and logistics in one platform.
- Agron.io offers commercial pricing, real-time inventory, and one of the largest product catalogs in the industry, with 10K+ products in 60+ categories, including greenhouses, vertical benching, controlled environmental systems, HVAC, and industrial equipment.
- The company expects Agron will contribute $20M in revenue for GrowGen in 2021.
- "As additional legal cannabis markets continue to open up across the country, we are expanding and enhancing our commercial services, from facility design and consulting to volume product pricing, to deliver best-in-class support for large growers," CEO Darren Lampert commented.
- With the addition of Agron.io Powered by GrowGen for commercial accounts, GrowGen will continue to operate its e-commerce platform GrowGeneration.com for retail and craft cannabis and organic produce growers.
- In January 2021, the company reported Q4 preliminary revenue growth of 142% Y/Y and raises 2021 outlook.