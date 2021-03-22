Enlivex enters Allocetra research collaboration with Yale Cancer Center
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) announces a research collaboration with Yale Cancer Center for the assessment of the potential of Allocetra to enhance the activity of checkpoint inhibitors in solid tumors.
- Allocetra is a macrophage-reprogramming immunotherapy product candidate currently in clinical development as a potential therapy in combination with approved immune checkpoint inhibitors for hard-to-treat solid tumors.
- Under the strategic collaboration, the parties intend to develop and execute pre-clinical programs to investigate the potential synergies between Allocetra and commercially-approved checkpoint inhibitor therapies for select solid cancers.
- Shares up nearly 2% premarket.
- Enlivex had announced that the Japan Patent Office issued a notice of allowance for a new patent application (number 2017-543802) covering Allocetra, earlier this month.