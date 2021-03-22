Thoma Bravo SPAC gains after confirming deal with ironSource

  • Thomas Bravo SPAC Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) rose 8.9% in premarket trading after it confirmed a deal yesterday to take mobile marketing firm ironSource (IRSO) public in a transaction valued at more than $11b.
  • The transaction is expected to provide up to $2.3b in cash proceeds, including a PIPE of $1.3b and $1b of cash held in the trust account of Thoma Bravo Advantage.
  • PIPE investors include funds and accounts managed by Tiger Global, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Nuveen, Hedosophia, Wellington Management, The Baupost Group, and certain funds managed by Fidelity Investments Canada.
  • ironSource recorded 2020 revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $332m and $104m respectively, growing revenue at 83% year over year.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q2. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will retain the ironSource name.
  • Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Citigroup are serving as financial advisors to ironSource.
  • Recall March 14, Thoma Bravo's SPAC reportedly in talks to take IronSource public.
