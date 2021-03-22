SL Green starts COVID testing initiative for its NYC tenants
Mar. 22, 2021 8:40 AM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)SLGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is taking an unusual step in an effort to get workers back to the office buildings it owns in New York City. It's providing space for COVID-19 testing sites, so its tenants can test workers
- Working with New York State and New York City, it has identified at least 21 locations, representing more than 200K square feet of space that SLG is making available, free of charge, as temporary COVID-19 testing centers.
- The company is implementing the testing program " to make it easier for companies to return to work and expedite the recovery we know is coming," said SLG Chairman and CEO Marc Holliday.
- SLG has contracted testing provider Mobile Health for its testing locations and has negotiated preferred testing rates for all tenants. All of SLG's nearly 900 tenants will be able to receive testing beginning April 8.
- SL Green's staff has been 100% back in the office since June, the company said.
- Late last year, a survey of office workers by Kastle Systems found that New York metro area employees were most hesitant about returning to the office.