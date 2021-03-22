TSMC plans $743M bond sale to fund Arizona chip fab
Mar. 22, 2021 8:42 AM ETTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)TSMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor8 Comments
- TSMC's (NYSE:TSM) board has approved the sale of NT$21.1B ($743.2M) in unsecured bonds to finance new facilities and equipment purchases. The company is in the process of building out the planned U.S. chip facility in Arizona.
- The bonds will include a five-year tranche of NT$4.8B with a 0.% coupon, seven-year tranche of NT$11.4B with a 0.55% coupon, and a 10-year group of NT$4.9B with a 0.6% coupon.
- Source: Company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange via DigiTimes.
- TSM shares are up 1.4% pre-market.
- Last month, TSMC revealed plans to sell up to NT$120B of bonds in Taiwan as the foundry giant races to expand capacity during the global chip shortage.
- Last November, TSMC's board approved a $3.5B investment in the Arizona facility.