Ametek to acquire Abaco Systems from Veritas Capital for $1.35B in cash
Mar. 22, 2021 8:44 AM ETAMETEK, Inc. (AME)AMEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor8 Comments
- AMETEK (NYSE:AME) will acquire Abaco Systems, a leading provider of mission critical embedded computing systems, from Veritas Capital in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.35B.
- Upon closing, Abaco Systems will join AMETEK as part of its Electronic Instruments Group with annualized sales of $3B.
- "Their market leading embedded computing solutions are ideally positioned across a number of attractive aerospace and defense platforms, further broadening our differentiated product offering serving these markets," comments David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and CEO.
- The transaction is expected to close mid-2021.