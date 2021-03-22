Ametek to acquire Abaco Systems from Veritas Capital for $1.35B in cash

Mar. 22, 2021 8:44 AM ETAMETEK, Inc. (AME)AMEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • AMETEK (NYSE:AME) will acquire Abaco Systems, a leading provider of mission critical embedded computing systems, from Veritas Capital in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.35B.
  • Upon closing, Abaco Systems will join AMETEK as part of its Electronic Instruments Group with annualized sales of $3B.
  • "Their market leading embedded computing solutions are ideally positioned across a number of attractive aerospace and defense platforms, further broadening our differentiated product offering serving these markets," comments David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and CEO.
  • The transaction is expected to close mid-2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.