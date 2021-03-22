Electric vehicle startup Arrival sets board before SPAC debut

Mar. 22, 2021 8:45 AM ETArrival (ARVL)ARVLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor19 Comments
  • Electric vehicle startup Arrival (ARVL) says it has now announced all of its nominees for global board of directors, including the final two members - Tawni Nazario-Cranz (VC at SignalFire) and Rex Tibbens (Frontdoor CEO).
  • "With these additions, the board is expected to consist of seven members who bring a wealth of experience from some of the world’s most innovative technology-enabled businesses. Together, they will play an important role in supporting Arrival through this initial phase of execution, as the company expands its global reach over the coming years."
  • Arrival is merging with CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) in a SPAC deal that is expected to close this quarter.
  • Arrival aims to produce best-in-class commercial electric vehicles using a new method of design and production.
  • Arrival's business model: "Low CapEx, rapidly scalable Microfactories combined with proprietary in-house developed components, materials and software, enable the production of best in class vehicles competitively priced to fossil fuel variants and with a substantially lower total cost of ownership. This transformative approach provides cities globally with the solutions they need to create sustainable urban environments and exceptional experiences for their citizens."
  • Shares of CIIC are up 4.75% premarket.
  • Wolfe Research already has a Buy rating on Arrival and $50 price target on CIIC.
