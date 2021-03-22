Leap Therapeutics stock surges on positive mid-stage DKN-01 data
Mar. 22, 2021 8:46 AM ETLeap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX)LPTXBy: SA News Team
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares up more than 13% premarket after posting positive data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of DKN-01 as a monotherapy and in combination with paclitaxel in patients with advanced gynecological malignancies.
- The P204 study was a Phase 2 basket study evaluating DKN-01 as a monotherapy or in combination with paclitaxel in groups composed of epithelial endometrial cancer (EEC), epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC), or carcinosarcoma (MMMT) patients.
- The primary endpoint of the study was overall response rate (ORR), and secondary endpoints include disease control rate (DCR) and progression-free survival (PFS).
- DKN-01 showed objective responses, including a monotherapy complete response continuing for over 2 and a half years, and durable tumor reductions as a single agent and in combination with paclitaxel in the advanced gynecologic cancer patients treated in the study.
- The activity of DKN-01 in the study was comparable to the monotherapy data from other widely-used immuno-oncology or targeted therapies.
- In the group of 24 EEC patients treated with DKN-01 plus paclitaxel, 72% of whom had received three or more prior systemic therapies, DKK1-high patients (n=11) had improved median PFS (5.4 months vs. 1.8 months [HR 0.34; 95% CI: 0.12, 0.97]) compared to DKK1-low patients (n=9).
- DKN-01 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to and blocks the activity of the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein, leading to the activation of the innate immune system in the tumor microenvironment and anti-tumor activity.