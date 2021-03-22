Pathlight Capital agents $17.5M term loan FILO facility for Destination XL
Mar. 22, 2021
- Pathlight Capital announced it is serving as the first-in, last-out (FILO) agent on the recently funded $17.5M term loan facility for Destination XL (NASDAQ:DXLG).
- The loan facility matures on Mar.16, 2026 and will be used to refinance certain existing indebtedness as well as provide additional liquidity for ongoing working capital needs.
- "Over the past year, we have repositioned our business to emerge from the pandemic with a lighter cost structure and significantly more operating leverage. The refinance of the FILO provides an added layer of liquidity that gives us more flexibility to execute against our strategic plan," CFO Peter Stratton commented.