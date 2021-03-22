KKR estimates Q1-to-date monetization activity of $600M
Mar. 22, 2021 8:51 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)KKRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) earns gross realized carried interest and total realized investment income of ~$600M for Jan. 1 through March 22, 2021.
- That amount is driven, primarily by strategic and secondary sale transactions that have closed quarter to-date, as well as dividend and interest income from KKR’s balance sheet portfolio.
- The estimate isn't intended to predict or represent the total revenues for the full quarter ending March 31, 2021, because it doesn't include the results or impact of any other sources of income, including fee income, losses or expenses.
- That compares with $390M of monetization activity it disclosed for the period of Oct. 1 through Dec. 22, 2020.