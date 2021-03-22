Columbia Sportswear gains after BofA points to sales acceleration

Mar. 22, 2021 8:53 AM ETColumbia Sportswear Company (COLM)COLMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Bank of America upgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to a Buy rating from Neutral after analyzing current sales trends.
  • BofA says it sees a stronger recovery than originally anticipated for the retailer given recent management commentary and supportive debit/credit card data.
  • Analyst Alexander Perry: "We believe COLM was better positioned compared to other brands & retailers for West Coast port congestion delays which are straining the global supply chain as COLM is able to use a great deal of inventory on hand for its Spring/Summer ’21 shipments."
  • The firm assigns a price objective of $128 to COLM.
  • Shares of Columbia Sportswear are 2.00% higher in premarket trading to $109.49. Seeking Alpha author Investigating The Stock Market is also bullish on COLM for its recovery potential.
