Columbia Sportswear gains after BofA points to sales acceleration
Mar. 22, 2021 8:53 AM ETColumbia Sportswear Company (COLM)COLMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America upgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to a Buy rating from Neutral after analyzing current sales trends.
- BofA says it sees a stronger recovery than originally anticipated for the retailer given recent management commentary and supportive debit/credit card data.
- Analyst Alexander Perry: "We believe COLM was better positioned compared to other brands & retailers for West Coast port congestion delays which are straining the global supply chain as COLM is able to use a great deal of inventory on hand for its Spring/Summer ’21 shipments."
- The firm assigns a price objective of $128 to COLM.
- Shares of Columbia Sportswear are 2.00% higher in premarket trading to $109.49. Seeking Alpha author Investigating The Stock Market is also bullish on COLM for its recovery potential.