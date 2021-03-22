ByteDance acquires Tencent competitor Moonton in $4B deal

Mar. 22, 2021 9:01 AM ETByteDance (BDNCE)BDNCE, TCEHY, TCTZFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Nuverse, the video game unit of ByteDance (BDNCE), will acquire Chinese game studio Moonton Technology to increase its competitive footing against gaming giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF).
  • Reuters sources say the deal is valued at around $4B.
  • Moonton was founded by a former Tencent employee and is most famous for the multiplayer online battle arena game Mobile Legends, which competes with blockbuster Tencent titles Honor of Kings and League of Legends.
  • Tencent reportedly made an offer for Moonton, but ByteDance matched the offer.
  • Recent news: Last month, reports suggested ByteDance was walking away from the planned sale of TikTok's U.S. operations to Oracle and Walmart, a deal pushed by the Trump administration.
