ByteDance acquires Tencent competitor Moonton in $4B deal
Mar. 22, 2021 9:01 AM ETByteDance (BDNCE)BDNCE, TCEHY, TCTZFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Nuverse, the video game unit of ByteDance (BDNCE), will acquire Chinese game studio Moonton Technology to increase its competitive footing against gaming giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF).
- Reuters sources say the deal is valued at around $4B.
- Moonton was founded by a former Tencent employee and is most famous for the multiplayer online battle arena game Mobile Legends, which competes with blockbuster Tencent titles Honor of Kings and League of Legends.
- Tencent reportedly made an offer for Moonton, but ByteDance matched the offer.
- Recent news: Last month, reports suggested ByteDance was walking away from the planned sale of TikTok's U.S. operations to Oracle and Walmart, a deal pushed by the Trump administration.