Eni buys Italian biogas producer in decarbonization drive
Mar. 22, 2021 8:58 AM ETEni S.p.A. (E)EBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Eni (NYSE:E) agrees to acquire Italian biogas producer FRI-EL Biogas Holding from FRI-EL Greenpower for an undisclosed sum, as part of its efforts to cut its carbon footprint.
- Eni says the deal was reached via its Ecofuel subsidiary, which manages the group's investments in the circular economy and is part of its decarbonization strategy.
- FRI-EL Biogas owns 21 plants generating electricity from biogas and a plant for processing the organic fraction of municipal solid waste, which Eni says it plans to convert to produce biomethane, which when fully operational, will supply more than 50M cm/year to the network.
- Eni has said it aims to eliminate all emissions from industrial processes and products by 2050.