Dave & Buster's expected to see sharp spike in sales
Mar. 22, 2021 Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) By: Clark Schultz
- Raymond James boosts its price target on Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to $55 from $45 on its view that the restaurant chain will be a key beneficiary as the economy re-opens.
- "We believe the company's sales trends have seen solid sequential improvement since late February, with comps in early March likely down in the mid-40s y/y. We expect sales volumes to sharply improve over the next several months as consumer behavior/activity increases and CA/NY allow indoor entertainment and amusement centers to reopen."
- The 52-week high on D&B is $48.28.
- Short interest on Dave & Buster's is still at an elevated level.