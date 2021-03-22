Dave & Buster's expected to see sharp spike in sales

  • Raymond James boosts its price target on Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to $55 from $45 on its view that the restaurant chain will be a key beneficiary as the economy re-opens.
  • "We believe the company's sales trends have seen solid sequential improvement since late February, with comps in early March likely down in the mid-40s y/y. We expect sales volumes to sharply improve over the next several months as consumer behavior/activity increases and CA/NY allow indoor entertainment and amusement centers to reopen."
  • The 52-week high on D&B is $48.28.
  • Short interest on Dave & Buster's is still at an elevated level.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.