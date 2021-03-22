Relief and Acer ink ACER-001 collaboration and license agreement
- RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding (OTCQB:RLFTF) and Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) have entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement (“CLA”) for worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001, a proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate ((NaPB)) designed to be both taste-masked and immediate release.
- ACER-001 is an investigational product being studied for the treatment of patients with Urea Cycle Disorders ((UCDs)) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD) and has not been approved by the U.S.
- Under the terms of the CLA, Acer will receive an about $10M cash payment. Relief will also pay Acer up to $20M in U.S. development and commercial launch costs for the UCDs and MSUD indications.
- Acer will retain development and commercialization rights in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Turkey, and Japan.
- The companies will split net profits from Acer’s territories 60%:40% in favor of Relief. In addition, Relief has licensed the rights for the rest of the world, where Acer will receive from Relief a 15% royalty on all revenues received in Relief’s territories.
- Acer may also receive a total of $6M in development milestone payments following the first European (EU) marketing approvals for UCDs and MSUD.
- Acer shares up nearly 20% premarket.