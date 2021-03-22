US Nuclear completes China shipment; inks new agreement with CNNC subsidiary
Mar. 22, 2021 9:10 AM ETUS Nuclear Corp. (UCLE)UCLEBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- US Nuclear (OTCQB:UCLE) recently completed a shipment to China of USN'S popular tritium and carbon-14 air samplers as well as portable tritium monitors worth a total of $256,626.
- Under the company's expansion into the Chinese market, US Nuclear signed a new cooperation agreement on Mar. 1, 2021 with Dalian Zhonghe Scientific and Technological Development, a China National Nuclear (CNNC) subsidiary.
- Both the companies will work to design the perfect instrumentation to outfit Chinese nuclear power plants.
- Instruments are planned to be built at a local factory in China to be cost-competitive and will be optimized for Chinese operators based on the local regulations and procedures; this will be a game changer as currently 80% of nuclear instruments purchased are imported into China at a high cost.