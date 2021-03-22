Lazard launches IPOs to raise $500M for new healthcare and fintech SPACs
Mar. 22, 2021 9:45 AM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)LAZBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Financial giant Lazard Ltd. (NYSE:LAZ) announced the launch Monday of IPOs to raise $500M for new special purpose acquisition companies to focus on two of the market’s hottest sectors -- healthcare and fintech.
- The firm aims to raise $250M for Lazard Healthcare Acquisition Corp. I (LHCA.U) and another $250M for Lazard Fintech Acquisition Corp. I (LFTA.U).
- In both cases, Lazard is offering investors 25M units in the SPACs, priced at $10 apiece. Each unit consists of one Class A share and 0.2 warrants entitling the holder to buy a second share in the future at $11.50.
- Lazard also plans to offer underwriters options to buy 3.75M units of each special purpose acquisition company for overallotments, potentially raising another $37.5M per SPAC.
- Additionally, the SPAC’s sponsor will invest $8.25M in each SPAC, buying 5.5M warrants at $1.50 apiece. That will rise to $9M for 6M warrants in either or both SPACs if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
- Lazard wrote in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that LHCA.U plans to acquire an “attractive, high-growth private [company] in the healthcare industry, with an emphasis on the biotechnology, medical technology, life science tools and diagnostics, healthcare information technology and technology-enabled healthcare services subsectors.”
- “We believe these growth-oriented subsectors of the healthcare industry present particularly attractive investment opportunities, though we will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region in our identification and acquisition of a target company,” Lazard wrote in the filing.
- As for LFTA.U, executives wrote in an S-1 that that SPAC will look for a financial-technology firm that offers “a differentiated technology platform or product for interfacing with the financial-services sector.”
- “We believe the growth-oriented subsectors of the fintech industry present particularly attractive investment opportunities, though we will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region in our identification and acquisition of a target company,” the SPAC’s management wrote.
- Plans call for both SPACs to list their units on the Nasdaq under the tickers “LHCA.U” and “LFTA.U,” respectively.
- Each SPACs shares and warrants will also eventually trade separately. For instance, Lazard Healthcare Acquisition Corp. I’s shares and warrants will list as “LHCA” and “LHCA.W.”
- Similarly, Lazard Fintech Acquisition Corp. I’s shares and warrants will trade under the tickers “LFTA” and “LFTA.W.”
- The new IPOs come just a month after Lazard raised $500M for an earlier SPAC, the Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (LGAG.U).
- That special purpose acquisition company plans to focus on the healthcare, technology, energy transition, financial and consumer sectors, but has yet to make an M&A deal.