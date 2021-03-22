Aeglea inks deal with Immedica for Europe, Middle East rights to rare disease therapy

Mar. 22, 2021 9:52 AM ETAeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE)AGLEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) has signed an agreement with Immedica Pharma AB giving the latter commercialization rights to pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency in Europe and the Middle East.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Immedica will make an upfront payment of $21.5 million to Aeglea.
  • Aeglea is also eligible to receive up $130M in regulatory and commercial milestones, and mid-twenties percentage royalties on sales.
  • Pegzilarginase is currently in phase 3 development with top-line data expected in Q4 2021.
  • ARG1-D is a rare disease seen in early childhood with patients experience spasticity, seizures, developmental delay, intellectual disability, and early mortality.
  • Aeglea shares are up 0.6% to $7.93 in morning trading.
