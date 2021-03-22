Strongbridge gains on detailed Phase 3 results for Recorlev in Cushing’s syndrome

  • Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP +5.9%) is on the rise in the morning hours after announcing the detailed results from the Phase 3 LOGICS study of Recorlev (levoketoconazole) in patients with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.
  • Data disclosed in a poster session at the ongoing Annual Meeting of the Endocrine Society (“ENDO”) has shown data after a further evaluation of Recorlev withdrawal in comparison to the continuing treatment with Recorlev indicated by the cortisol therapeutic response.
  • LOGICS trial which met its primary endpoint with statistical significance indicated that 54.5% more patients who were withdrawn to placebo had a loss of mean urinary free cortisol (mUFC) response as compared with those who remained on Recorlev (p = 0.0002).
  • Similarly, at the end of the double-blind randomized-withdrawal ("RW") phase, the key secondary endpoint of mUFC normalization was also statistically significant with 45.5% of those treated with RECORLEV maintaining mUFC normalization in the active arm than the placebo arm (p = 0.0015).
  • Backed by previously disclosed positive results from SONICS and LOGICS trials, the company announced in early March the submission of a marketing application to the FDA for Recorlev in the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.