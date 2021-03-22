Strongbridge gains on detailed Phase 3 results for Recorlev in Cushing’s syndrome
Mar. 22, 2021
- Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP +5.9%) is on the rise in the morning hours after announcing the detailed results from the Phase 3 LOGICS study of Recorlev (levoketoconazole) in patients with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.
- Data disclosed in a poster session at the ongoing Annual Meeting of the Endocrine Society (“ENDO”) has shown data after a further evaluation of Recorlev withdrawal in comparison to the continuing treatment with Recorlev indicated by the cortisol therapeutic response.
- LOGICS trial which met its primary endpoint with statistical significance indicated that 54.5% more patients who were withdrawn to placebo had a loss of mean urinary free cortisol (mUFC) response as compared with those who remained on Recorlev (p = 0.0002).
- Similarly, at the end of the double-blind randomized-withdrawal ("RW") phase, the key secondary endpoint of mUFC normalization was also statistically significant with 45.5% of those treated with RECORLEV maintaining mUFC normalization in the active arm than the placebo arm (p = 0.0015).
- Backed by previously disclosed positive results from SONICS and LOGICS trials, the company announced in early March the submission of a marketing application to the FDA for Recorlev in the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.