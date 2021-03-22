SPAC Horizon Acquisition target Sportradar to buy Synergy Sports, report says
Mar. 22, 2021 9:57 AM ETHorizon Acquisition Corporation II (HZON)HZONBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Sportradar, which is reportedly being taken public by SPAC Horizon Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:HZON) has agreed to buy data and video analytics provider Synergy Sports, according to Sportico.
- Synergy Sports is combination of three companies - Atrium Sports, Synergy Sports Technology and Keemotion, Sportico said. The deal is expected to close next quarter.
- Synergy backers include Elysian Park Ventures, a PE firm created by Dodgers owners including Todd Boehly (who's also behind HZON), Mark Walter, Magic Johnson and Peter Gruber.
- Recall Oct. 20, Horizon Acquisition commences trading at $10.