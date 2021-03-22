Ikena Oncology initiates initial offering of ~7.8M shares
- Ikena Oncology (IKNA) offers 7,812,500 shares of common stock, price to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per share.
- Underwriters' option to purchase additional 1,171,875 shares.
- Stock will trade under the ticker symbol "IKNA" on Nasdaq.
- It is a targeted oncology company focused on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer.
- Mark Manfredi, Ph.D., CEO and founder, has more than 20 years of oncology R&D experience, previously serving as chief scientific officer of Raze Therapeutics and as an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Atlas Venture.
- As of December 31, 2020, company has raised over $160M from leading life sciences investors and companies that include Atlas Venture, OrbiMed, BMS, Fidelity Management and Research Company, Omega Funds, Surveyor Capital, Invus, Farallon Capital Management, BVF Partners, L.P., Cowen Healthcare Investments, Logos Capital, and HealthCor Management.
