Roku rises 2% as analysts praise move-in to 'This Old House'
Mar. 22, 2021 10:10 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)ROKUBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 2% early today, with analysts overall looking kindly on its takeover of the This Old House television brand, its third content investment in the past year.
- The key difference from the company's other content acquisitions is This Old House's availability on linear TV and other ad-supported video services.
- J.P. Morgan is expecting Roku to look to expand distribution further, and says the deal offers Roku a new source of off-platform ad inventory. It's reiterating an Overweight rating and $525 price target.
- Cannonball Research reiterates its Buy rating and a $650 price target, implying 84% upside. It notes some concern about sharply increasing content costs, as observers believe The Roku Channel will need to keep with with rival ad-supported video services, but argues that that the channel isn't the cornerstone of the Roku bull case considering other monetization drivers - including ad inventory splits with third parties and acquiring third-party inventory at wholesale prices.
- An increase in ad load to half of the company's target would drive multiples of Cannonball's estimate for this year, it says.
- Despite risks of inherently lower margins vs. distribution, Needham believes the deal was good for Roku for a number of reasons, including the increased prospect of winning commitments from brands during upfront due to more content control, and the chance to create a direct dialogue with advertisers and cut out ad middlemen. The price for the rights was attractive as well, it says.
- Meanwhile, the fact that the new rack of NFL broadcast deals has an exclusive Thursday-night place for Amazon Prime Video may mean a tailwind for Roku, Deutsche Bank says.
- It could increase demand for streaming video overall, the bank says. Since sports are still mostly on live TV, sports fans are among the most likely to be connected TV holdouts, it says, so the deal could be an "important factor in getting some consumers to finally buy a streaming device."
- The company's new scripted series Cypher made its exclusive Roku Channel debut Friday.