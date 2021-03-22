Environmental Waste International enters $10M JV with Torreco

  • Environmental Waste International (OTC:YEWTF) enters into an agreement with Torreco to invest $7M to convert EWS's pilot plant in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario into company's first commercial scale recycling plant.
  • It will be utilizing EWS's patented microwave technology.
  • The company will retain a 30% ownership interest in the plant and receive a royalty in perpetuity on the revenue generated from the sale of valuable commodities produced from its environmentally friendly tire recycling process.
  • Torreco has made an initial share purchase in Ellsin of $400,000 and has committed to invest an additional $6.6M over the next five months.
