CTI BioPharma's pacritinib succeeds in phase 1 trial for graft-versus-host disease
Mar. 22, 2021 11:28 AM ETCTICBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Pacritinib, an investigational JAK2 inhibitor for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) from CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC), demonstrated a "promising" safety profile and "preliminary therapeutic activity" when combined with sirolimus and low-dose tacrolimus in a phase 1 trial.
- Data showed that at a 3+3 dose escalation starting with 100 mg of pacritinib, one out of six participants had Grade 2-4 acute GVHD.
- The study also found that that dual JAK2/mTOR inhibition suppresses certain T helper (Th) cells, enhances the potency of immunosuppressive regulatory T cells (Tregs), and maintains natural killer cells and CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes required for graft-versus-leukemia.
- Results were published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.
- A phase 2 study evaluating the therapeutic effect of pacritinib combined with sirolimus and tacrolimus is ongoing.
- CTI shares are up 3.8% to $3.32 in morning trading.