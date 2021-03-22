B&G Foods cut at Piper Sandler on commodity prices headwind

Mar. 22, 2021 11:27 AM ETB&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)BGSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Piper Sandler downgrades B&G Foods (BGS -1.8%) to a Neutral rating from Buy.
  • Analyst Michael Lavery: "We do not see upside to current valuation, and we believe commodity price inflation could drive cost headwinds in 2H21 and 2022. Commodity prices are surging broadly, and we estimate B&G has exposure to rising costs through key inputs like soybean oil, corn, wheat, and steel. We estimate hedging and pricing could help offset potential EPS headwinds ,but we estimate B&G could still face up to 15-25% risk to EPS in 2021 and 2022 if current prices hold. The sustainability of elevated prices is not yet clear, so we maintain our 2021 EPS of $2.25, our 2022 EPS of $2.49, and our $31 PT."
  • The average Wall Street price target on BGS is $27.78.
