FirstEnergy taps former PSEG exec as chief compliance officer amid bribery probe
Mar. 22, 2021 11:38 AM ETFirstEnergy Corp. (FE)FEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- FirstEnergy (FE -0.4%) says it hired Antonio Fernandez as its new chief compliance officer, effective April 12, to oversee the utility's efforts to reform its ethics and compliance function as the company faces a probe into alleged bribery of a former state representative.
- Fernandez has served as chief compliance officer of Public Service Enterprise Group and as global ombuds leader and executive counsel to General Electric's GE Power unit.
- FirstEnergy last year fired several high-ranking executives including CEO Charles Jones following an internal review of the bribery allegations.
- The company reached an agreement with Carl Icahn last week to add two members to its board.