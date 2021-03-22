Box gains on Reuters report it's exploring sale after pressure from Starboard (update)
Mar. 22, 2021 11:53 AM ETBox, Inc. (BOX)BOXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Update 12:25: Adds comment from BOX CEO.
- Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) jumped 10% after a report that the company is exploring a sale after pressure from activist Starboard.
- Box has a discussed a potential deal with interested parties, including other companies and PE firms, according to a Reuters report, which cited people familiar. Not certain if the company will be sold.
- BOX CEO Aaron Levie is currently speaking at an Oppenheimer virtual meeting. Levie declined to comment on the Reuters report, saying he can't comment on speculation.
- Earlier, Box gains on potential takeover speculation after board nomination window extended.
- Recall Feb. 23, Box gains after report of potential Starboard proxy fight, sale push.