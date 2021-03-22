SpaceX eyes big U.K. contract for Starlink
Mar. 22, 2021 11:55 AM ETSpaceX (SPACE), STRLKSPACE, STRLKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- SpaceX (SPACE) is reportedly in discussions with the United Kingdom for the Starlink (STRLK) satellite division to land funding as a part of the government's new $6.9B internet infrastructure program.
- Sources indicate that U.K. Minister for Digital Infrastructure Matt Warman recently met with Starlink leadership.
- Starlink refresher: SpaceX has already launched more than 1.2K satellites into orbit and in October began rolling out early Starlink service in a public beta across parts of the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany and New Zealand.
- Related: Starlink as a stock looks more interesting down the road.