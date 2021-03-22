Inspira Technologies offering 2.75M shares in U.S. IPO
Mar. 22, 2021 12:31 PM ETBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Israeli respiratory device developer Inspira Technologies (IINN) has set its U.S. IPO offering at 2.75M shares with an expected initial price of between $5.50 and $6.50 per share.
- Shares are expected to trade under the ticker "IINN" on Nasdaq.
- Expected gross proceeds from the IPO are expected to be $16.5M.
- The Benchmark Company and National Securities are acting as book-runners.
- Inspira describes itself as a medical device company developing technology "that is intended to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation, or MV, which is the standard of care today for the treatment of respiratory failure."