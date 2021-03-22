Saudi Aramco oil payments to government fell 30% in 2020 to $110B
Mar. 22, 2021
- Saudi Aramco's (ARMCO) says payments to the Saudi government fell by 30% last year, as the world's biggest oil company transferred 413B riyals ($110B) to the state in 2020 via dividends, royalties and income taxes, even as it maintained its $75B dividend.
- Aramco's debt grew to $162B at the end of 2020 after the company took on $90B of loans and bonds; its net debt-to-equity ratio surged to 55% from 26% at the end of 2019.
- CEO Amin Nasser says the company will ensure China's energy security remains its highest priority for the next 50 years and beyond, as new and existing energy sources run in parallel for some time.
- The kingdom beat Russia to keep its ranking as China's top crude supplier in 2020 despite the year's steep production cuts, and it maintained its position as China's top supplier in the first two months this year, with volumes up 2.1% to 1.86M bbl/day.
- Aramco also says it is working with Chinese universities and companies on cleaner engine fuel systems and technologies to convert crude to chemicals and to cut greenhouse gas emissions from existing energy sources.
- Saudi Aramco's reported 2020 net income fell 44% last year, but Nasser says the company is optimistic about prospects for the oil market in 2021.