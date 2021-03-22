Editas is seen by Credit Suisse as a pioneer in CRISPR gene editing

  • Editas Medicine (EDIT +6.1%) which has lost more than a third so far this year is trading higher today after Credit Suisse initiated the coverage of the stock with an outperform rating. The price of $58.00 per share indicates an upside of ~28.9% to the previous close.
  • Despite the recent volatility in gene editing stocks, Analyst Tiago Fauth argues that Editas has long-term upside potential for investors given its new leadership team and the clarity in strategic execution.
  • The applications of CRISPR gene-editing technology are ‘theoretically limitless,’ Fauth wrote, noting CRISPR as a pioneer using the technology due to ‘a proprietary library of various CRISPR components’ which gives it an edge over its peers.
  • Early this month, the recently appointed CEO of Editas disclosed the purchase of 25K of company shares which raised his stake to 35K shares.
