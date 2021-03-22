As Odonate plunges after abandoning lead program, Jefferies cuts rating, price target
Mar. 22, 2021 Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) By: Jonathan Block
- Following this morning's announcement that it was abandoning tesetaxel for breast cancer following negative feedback from the FDA in a pre-NDA meeting, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee has cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from buy to hold.
- He is also lowering his price target to $4 from $45.
- Odonate says it will wind down the company's operations.
- "It's possible [Odonate] could be a shell that could be used as a reverse-merger candidate which is common for companies [with] cash but this is unclear at this point," Yee wrote.
- Odonate shares are down 79% to $3.99 in afternoon trading.