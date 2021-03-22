Oxford Square Capital NAV rises in Q4; stock trades at smaller discount vs. Q3
Mar. 22, 2021 1:02 PM ETOxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)OXSQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ +1.0%) net asset value of $4.55 per share at Dec. 31, 2020 increased 18% from $3.85 at the end of its Q3.
- Based on OXSQ's closing price of $3.05 on Dec. 31, its stock was trading at a 33% discount to NAV vs. 36% on Sept. 30, 2020 (based on closing price of $2.47).
- Q4 net investment income of 10 cents per share rose from 9 cents in Q3 2020 and fell from 18 cents per share in Q4 2019.
- Recorded net unrealized appreciation of ~$35.7M and net realized losses on investments of ~$0.7M for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020 vs. net unrealized appreciation of ~$20.9M and net realized losses on investments of ~$4.4M for Q3.
- Net increase in net assets from operations of ~$39.7M, or 80 cents per share, for Q4 vs. ~$20.8M, or 42 cents per share, in the previous quarter.
- Total investment income was $8.6M vs. $8.2M in Q3 2020 and $13.4M in Q4 2019.
- Weighted average yield on its debt investments was 8.0% at current cost compared with 8.3% as of Sept. 30, 2020.
- As of Dec. 31, 2020, OXSQ had two debt investments on non-accrual status, with a combined fair value of $4.2M; compares with two debt investments with a combined fair value of $5.7M in Q3.
- Also, as of Dec. 31, preferred equity investments in one of its portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, which had zero fair value, that same as at Sept. 30.
- Conference call on March 24 at 9:00 AM ET.
- Previously (March 22): Oxford Square Capital NII beats by $0.01, beats on total investment income