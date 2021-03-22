Oxford Square Capital NAV rises in Q4; stock trades at smaller discount vs. Q3

Mar. 22, 2021 1:02 PM ETOxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)OXSQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ +1.0%) net asset value of $4.55 per share at Dec. 31, 2020 increased 18% from $3.85 at the end of its Q3.
  • Based on OXSQ's closing price of $3.05 on Dec. 31, its stock was trading at a 33% discount to NAV vs. 36% on Sept. 30, 2020 (based on closing price of $2.47).
  • Q4 net investment income of 10 cents per share rose from 9 cents in Q3 2020 and fell from 18 cents per share in Q4 2019.
  • Recorded net unrealized appreciation of ~$35.7M and net realized losses on investments of ~$0.7M for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020 vs. net unrealized appreciation of ~$20.9M and net realized losses on investments of ~$4.4M for Q3.
  • Net increase in net assets from operations of ~$39.7M, or 80 cents per share, for Q4 vs. ~$20.8M, or 42 cents per share, in the previous quarter.
  • Total investment income was $8.6M vs. $8.2M in Q3 2020 and $13.4M in Q4 2019.
  • Weighted average yield on its debt investments was 8.0% at current cost compared with 8.3% as of Sept. 30, 2020.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2020, OXSQ had two debt investments on non-accrual status, with a combined fair value of $4.2M; compares with two debt investments with a combined fair value of $5.7M in Q3.
  • Also, as of Dec. 31, preferred equity investments in one of its portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, which had zero fair value, that same as at Sept. 30.
  • Conference call on March 24 at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Previously (March 22): Oxford Square Capital NII beats by $0.01, beats on total investment income
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.