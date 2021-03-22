At Home Group Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 22, 2021 5:35 PM ETAt Home Group Inc. (HOME)HOMEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+89.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $525.81M (+32.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HOME has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.