Huya Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Mar. 22, 2021 1:22 PM ETHUYA Inc. (HUYA)HUYABy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Huya (NYSE:HUYA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+26.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $471.77M (+33.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HUYA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.