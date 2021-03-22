Neogen Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 22, 2021 1:24 PM ETNeogen Corporation (NEOG)NEOGBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $106.72M (+6.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NEOG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.